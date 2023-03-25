Azubuike logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 144-116 loss to the Bucks.

Walker Kessler was in foul trouble, and with the score getting out of hand, the Jazz turned to Azubuike. Damian Jones also saw 17 minutes, but it seems like Azubuike has gained the edge for the backup center role in recent games. If he holds onto the job, he can be a nice source of rebounds, field goal percentage and defensive stats in deeper fantasy formats.