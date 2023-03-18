Davis (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis continues to deal with a lingering right foot stress injury but isn't at significant risk of missing Sunday's game. Since the All-Star break, he's averaged 26.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks in 34.5 minutes.
