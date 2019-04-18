Pacers' Tyreke Evans: 13 points off bench in loss
Evans posted 13 points (5-9 FG
Evans had a solid offensive night off the bench for the Pacers, shooting over 50 percent from the field and nearly scoring a point per minute. If he can keep his hot hand, Evans may be called upon to shoulder a heavier offensive load in Game 3 on Friday considering the fact that the rest of the rotation, outside of Bojan Bogdanovic, has struggled to score so far in the series.
