Pacers' Tyreke Evans: 13 points off bench in loss

Evans posted 13 points (5-9 FG)

Evans had a solid offensive night off the bench for the Pacers, shooting over 50 percent from the field and nearly scoring a point per minute. If he can keep his hot hand, Evans may be called upon to shoulder a heavier offensive load in Game 3 on Friday considering the fact that the rest of the rotation, outside of Bojan Bogdanovic, has struggled to score so far in the series.