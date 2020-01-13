Pistons' Luke Kennard: Could be out until All-Star break
Kennard (knee) may not return until after the All-Star break, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Kennard is currently dealing with bilateral knee soreness and has yet to take part in any meaningful basketball-related activity since Dec. 21 against Chicago. Coach Dwayne Casey hinted Monday that the former Duke standout could be out until at least the All-Star break. If that's indeed the case, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, who's averaging 10.7 points over 27.2 minutes during the past 11 games, could continue to garner most of the minutes at the shooting-guard position for the Pistons moving forward.
