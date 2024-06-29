The Grizzlies have declined Kennard's (knee) $14.8 million team option Saturday, but both sides are eager to strike a new deal in free agency, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kennard put up a decent year, during which he averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 25.6 minutes in 39 regular-season games. Although, the sharpshooter did what he does best while averaging 45.0 percent from three in limited time due to injury. The Grizzlies will look to bring Kennard back, and avoid the injury bug that plagued their club in the 2023-24 season.