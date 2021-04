Gordon (groin) remains without a return timetable, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gordon was able to work out after Monday's practice, but he still hasn't been cleared for actual participation, and it remains unclear when that might happen. Coach Stephen Silas said Gordon is "progressing," and at this point in the schedule, the team is simply hoping the veteran guard can get back on the floor before the end of the regular season.