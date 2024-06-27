Gordon declined his $3.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season Thursday and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gordon's output has declined over the past few seasons, but he shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 campaign during his first year with the Suns. Over 68 regular-season appearances with Phoenix, he averaged 11.0 points and 2.0 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. He's expected to draw interest from multiple contenders as a free agent, so he could carve out another decent role next year, especially if he maintains his three-point efficiency.