Gordon agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the 76ers on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gordon spent the 2023-24 campaign in Phoenix and averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game over 68 regular-season appearances. He's converted 38.5 percent of his 5.4 three-point attempts per game over the past three seasons and should be a solid perimeter presence for his new team, but the extent of his role will likely depend on whether the 76ers land Paul George in free agency.