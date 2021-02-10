Tucker tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists during Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.
Tucker had his best game offensively in over two weeks by reaching the eight-point mark for the first time since Jan. 22 against the Pistons. After averaging over 6.0 points in each of the past eight seasons, Tucker has taken a step back so far this year and is averaging just 4.7 points in 23 games played before Tuesday's outing.
