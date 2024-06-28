Tucker said Friday that he will exercise his $11.54 million player option to remain with the Clippers for the 2024-25 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Acquired from Philadelphia in October as part of the deal that sent James Harden to Los Angeles, Tucker largely struggled to find a role with the Clippers. He made 28 appearances (seven starts) for Los Angeles, averaging 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes. He had re-emerged as a rotation player at the tail end of the Clippers' first-round playoff series loss to the Mavericks, though LA was without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for both of those contests. Now heading into his age-39 campaign in 2024-25, Tucker appears unlikely to see steady playing time in what will be his first full season with the Clippers.