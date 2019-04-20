Grant contributed 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes during the Thunder's 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Grant was a significant offensive component for the Thunder in their first win of the series, putting together a performance reminiscent of many he generated during a breakout regular season. It was the first double-digit scoring effort of the series for Grant, who'd only averaged 6.5 points through the first two games. Improved efficiency made all the difference Friday, as Grant's 85.7 percent success rate from the floor was a stark departure from his 3-for-15 showing in Games 1 and 2.