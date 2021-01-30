Maledon scored 24 points (8-9 FG, 6-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nets.

Maledon made his third consecutive start in the absence of George Hill (thumb) and caught fire from the field to record a career-high 24 points. He did most of his damage from three-point range and has now made multiple three pointers in all three of his starts. While Maledon won't be able to carry over this efficiency into future contests, has has progressively improved with increased opportunity and is showing flashes of promise as a rookie.