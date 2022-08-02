Elleby agreed to a contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Elleby saw plenty of action down the stretch last season after Damian Lillard suffered an injury and CJ McCollum was traded, starting 28 of the last 30 contests. He will now provide some bench depth for a Minnesota club that upgraded the roster this offseason by trading for star center Rudy Gobert.