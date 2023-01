Elleby posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-107 loss to Ontario.

Elleby led Iowa in scoring while finishing second in rebounds and assists during Thursday's defeat. Elleby has averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals over his last six outings.