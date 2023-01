Elleby tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 126-99 loss to Westchester.

Elleby led all Wolves bench players in scoring and rebounds, also posting a team-high-tying three steals. Elleby has averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over his last eight games.