Elleby finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 143-132 loss to South Bay.

Elleby led the Wolves bench in scoring, shots made and minutes played in Monday's loss, finishing as one of four Iowa players who scored 15 or more points. Elleby has averaged 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.