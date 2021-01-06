Layman scored seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with a rebound and a block in 14 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Denver.

Layman began the season in the staring lineup but has seen his role shrink amid struggles on offense and defense. He's averaging just 7.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in 16 minutes per game over his last four contests.