Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in win
Towns scored a game-high 29 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-103 win over the Magic.
That's now six straight double-doubles for the big man since Christmas, and in all of them Towns delivered at least 20 points and 12 boards -- giving him an average of 28.3 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers over that blazing-hit stretch. The streak also gives him 25 double-doubles on the season, and while his overall numbers are similar to last year's, this recent run suggests he could be headed for a huge second half.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another solid stat line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another huge outing Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts monster performance vs. Heat•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 31 points, 19 boards in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 20-20 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Decent all-around outing•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...