Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in win

Towns scored a game-high 29 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-103 win over the Magic.

That's now six straight double-doubles for the big man since Christmas, and in all of them Towns delivered at least 20 points and 12 boards -- giving him an average of 28.3 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers over that blazing-hit stretch. The streak also gives him 25 double-doubles on the season, and while his overall numbers are similar to last year's, this recent run suggests he could be headed for a huge second half.