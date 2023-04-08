Towns finished Saturday's 151-131 victory over the Spurs with 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 28 minutes.

Towns came within a whisker of his first triple-double of the season, taking advantage of a favorable matchup against the Spurs. Unlike many of the other teams in action, the Timberwolves opted to play all of their stars, despite the postseason being only days away. Towns has slowly been working his way back from a calf injury that cost him the majority of the season. With that in mind, the coaching staff is possibly wanting him to get in some extra reps ahead of the play-in tournament.