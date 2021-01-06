Towns (wrist) has started to increase his activity in workouts. "He's doing a little bit more, where he can kind of handle a ball on the court," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders told The Athletic.
Towns was diagnosed with a dislocated left wrist after Minnesota's second game of the season and hasn't played since. It's the same wrist he broke last season. There hasn't been a clear timetable for Towns' return, so the fact that he's making progress and doing on-court work with the ball is a positive sign. He's still expected to be out until at least the end of the road trip that ends Thursday, and likely a few more games after that.
