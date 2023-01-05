Grant (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Grant bruised his left quad during the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, but he still posted 26 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist despite being limited to 32 minutes. If he's out Friday, more minutes could be in store for Trendon Watford, Jabari Walker and other forwards.