Grant finished Tuesday's 109-106 loss to Orlando with 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes.
Grant put up solid defensive contributions in the loss, including a season-high three steals. While his scoring has been a constant thus far, his productivity on the defensive end has been somewhat underwhelming. Should he be able to get his season numbers up to at least 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks, his overall value would likely climb inside the top 50.
