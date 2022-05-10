Little (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a core-muscle injury.

Little had already been in recovery mode from his Feb. 1 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that ended his third NBA season prematurely. The core-muscle procedure -- which was performed by the same doctor who presided over teammate Damian Lillard's operation in mid-January -- won't affect the timeline related to Little's recovery from shoulder surgery. The expectation is that Little will be fully healed for both procedures in advance of training camp this fall.