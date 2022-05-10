Little (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a core-muscle injury.
Little had already been in recovery mode from his Feb. 1 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that ended his third NBA season prematurely. The core-muscle procedure -- which was performed by the same doctor who presided over teammate Damian Lillard's operation in mid-January -- won't affect the timeline related to Little's recovery from shoulder surgery. The expectation is that Little will be fully healed for both procedures in advance of training camp this fall.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Surgery completed•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Likely out for season•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: MRI reveals shoulder tear•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Scores team-high despite injury•