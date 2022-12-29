Lamb is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Lamb will replace Klay Thompson (knee) in the starting lineup during Wednesday's back-to-back. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.5 minutes across his two starts this season.