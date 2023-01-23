Lamb (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Although Lamb was listed as available on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Sunday's game, the team will have several frontcourt options suiting up against Brooklyn. As a result, Lamb will be held out to help preserve his two-way days. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Memphis.
More News
-
Warriors' Anthony Lamb: Deemed available•
-
Warriors' Anthony Lamb: Questionable with foot soreness•
-
Warriors' Anthony Lamb: Posts neat shooting line•
-
Warriors' Anthony Lamb: Game and season-high 26 points•
-
Warriors' Anthony Lamb: Ties season high with 17 points•
-
Warriors' Anthony Lamb: Rejoins second unit•