Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will be starter in return
Head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Cousins (Achilles) will be in the starting lineup once he is cleared to play, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Currently, the target date for Cousins' return from a torn Achilles is Jan. 18 against the Clippers, and Kerr will waste no time having the big man become a key part of the defending champions. Despite starting, it's still likely that Cousins is placed on a minutes restriction in his first few games back considering that it will have been nearly a year since he last took the court. Regardless, once Cousins does make his Warriors debut, look for the fantasy value of mainly Kevon Looney and Jonas Jerebko to steadily dwindle as they see less and less minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Expected to make debut Jan. 18•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Targeting late January return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Going through scrimmages•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Focused on conditioning in rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices without restrictions•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.