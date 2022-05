Payton will operate off the bench during the second half of Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton drew his first start of the season. However, with Draymond Green ejected at the end of the first half, the Warriors have changed their gameplan and have opted to start Poole and Kevon Looney over Payton and Green to begin the second half.