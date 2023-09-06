The start of the season is supposed to be filled with optimism. We're excited for a new year, we have a fresh Fantasy roster and we're ready to go. But plenty of Fantasy managers feel cursed already as we got hit hard with some major injuries leading up to Week 1.

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is on the PUP list, and he's out for the first four games of the season. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and Travis Kelce (knee) are dealing with significant injuries, and Kupp has already been ruled out for Week 1. And we likely don't have Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) for Week 1 as well.

Thankfully, it looks like Joe Burrow (calf), Terry McLaurin (toe) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) are ready to go. But it still stings not having Taylor, Kupp or Kelce at 100 percent.

The good news is you have time to prepare and find replacements, even if they aren't as good as the stars. And hopefully you can manage until your Fantasy roster is back at full strength.

Just remember it's a long season, and a lot will change from week-to-week. While your guys might be hurt now, other Fantasy managers will have to deal with injuries as well.

The waiver wire will be your best friend. And don't be afraid to make a trade or two. The roster you started with will likely look dramatically different in December, when you're competing for a Fantasy championship.

We'll be here to help you as always, and it starts with our first Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for the new season. So let's begin and find the players you need to start -- and avoid -- in Week 1 to get that first victory in your Fantasy league.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 9th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3548 RUYDS 70 TD 25 INT 8 FPTS/G 21.6

Fantasy managers remain skeptical about Tua Tagovailoa, and it's understandable. Until he shows he can stay healthy, many of you are going to take a cautious approach with him as a starting Fantasy quarterback.

He wasn't drafted as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and his Average Draft Position on CBS Sports was the No. 13 quarterback off the board. And now in Week 1, he's only started in 54 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If you want to get a different perspective on the potential shootout in L.A., check out SportsLine's model for picks and projections.

I like Tagovailoa as a breakout candidate this season, and he's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1. I'm excited about his matchup at the Chargers, and this should be a shootout with Justin Herbert. The projected over-under is 51, and the Dolphins passing attack should be explosive.

Now, Tagovailoa only scored 14.6 Fantasy points at the Chargers in Week 14 last year when he was 10-of-28 passing for 145 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, along with 28 rushing yards. But that was one of his worst games of the season.

I'm hopeful left tackle Terron Armstead (leg) plays in this matchup, and his status could determine just how well Tagovailoa performs. But Jaylen Waddle (abdomen) is fine, and hopefully De'Von Achane (shoulder) provides an added weapon in the passing game, along with Tyreek Hill.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa has a big outing in this matchup with the Chargers. And hopefully he stays healthy all season. Then, Tagovailoa will show that he's a Fantasy star, and the Fantasy managers who trusted him will be rewarded in a big way.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 11th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4547 RUYDS 97 TD 31 INT 14 FPTS/G 20.6 Cousins has scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points per game in each of his past three season openers, and he should have the chance for another strong outing this week against Tampa Bay at home. Cousins was excellent at home last season when he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in 7-of-9 games in Minnesota, and he combined for 70.6 Fantasy points in his past two games there in the regular season against the Colts in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 10th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4282 RUYDS 366 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.4 Smith didn't have a great last game against the Rams in Week 18 with only 15.6 Fantasy points, but he lit them up in Week 13 for 28.9 Fantasy points and will hopefully replicate that performance this week. It would be great if Smith had a healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) for this matchup, but this revamped Rams defense should allow Smith to have a big game, even if he's only throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. I like Smith as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 1 at home. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 12th 2022 Stats PAYDS 4438 RUYDS 73 TD 29 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.1 The Lions and Chiefs have the chance to light up the scoreboard on Thursday night, and the projected over-under for this matchup is 52.5. While the Chiefs should do their part, with or without Travis Kelce (knee), the Lions should keep up as well. Standout defensive lineman Chris Jones (holdout) is not expected to play for Kansas City, and that's a huge boost for the Lions offense. And Goff should enjoy leaning on his new weapons in Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. I like Goff as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 14th 2022 Stats PAYDS 1102 RUYDS 175 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.6 The Bengals have a revamped secondary with safeties Jessie Bates and Von Bell gone, and we'll see how they hold up against the Browns on the road. I'm expecting Watson to post a decent stat line this week, and hopefully he can play at a high level again and look like his best days in Houston. While that's hard to expect, he might surprise Fantasy managers this week in a potential shootout with Joe Burrow. Watson should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 1.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 18th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3522 RUYDS 102 TD 24 INT 14 FPTS/G 17.8 The Saints might not be able to run on the Titans in the matchup with Alvin Kamara suspended and Kendre Miller (hamstring) hurt, and Tennessee's run defense is exceptional. The Titans pass defense is a weakness, and Carr has his full complement of weapons for this matchup, led by Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Juwan Johnson. Carr is more of a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I like his outing against Tennessee at home. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 19th 2022 Stats PAYDS 169 RUYDS 35 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.2 Howell had a strong preseason, and hopefully that carries over to this Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. It would be great if Terry McLaurin (toe) is healthy, but Howell should take advantage of this Arizona defense at home. I'd love to see him use his legs, and he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021. Look for Jahan Dotson to have a big game, and Howell is worth starting in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 20th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3524 RUYDS 277 TD 19 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.2 It's risky to trust Wilson based on how he looked last year and even the preseason, and Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) isn't expected to play. But now Las Vegas pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) could be out, and Wilson will hopefully take advantage of this suspect Raiders defense. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Wilson had one of his best games against the Raiders last season when he scored 31.5 Fantasy points in Week 4.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 17th If you followed anything I've written or said this offseason then you know I'm excited about Richardson's outlook this year. But I want to see what he looks like in Week 1 against Jacksonville before starting him in one-quarterback leagues. He should still be started in Superflex and two-quarterback formats, and I hope that I'm wrong to put him in this category. Jacksonville's defense could force Richardson into multiple turnovers, and he might need to have a huge rushing performance to save his stat line in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 39 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 16th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3695 RUYDS 94 TD 27 INT 12 FPTS/G 17.1 Rodgers can certainly have a magical moment Monday night at home in his first game with the Jets, and I would start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But I don't love this first matchup against the Bills. Rodgers has faced Buffalo's defense twice under Sean McDermott, and Rodgers scored 17.0 Fantasy points in 2018 and 19.2 Fantasy points in Week 8 last year when Rodgers was in Green Bay. I can see a similar stat line for Rodgers this week, and the Bills should be able to keep him in check. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.1 QB RNK 15th 2022 Stats PAYDS 3205 RUYDS 708 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.9 Jones has faced the Cowboys seven times in his career, and his best performance was 18.9 Fantasy points against them in Week 17 in 2020. He has three games with less than 10 Fantasy points against Dallas over that span, and in two meetings last season with new coach Brian Daboll, Jones averaged just 15.1 Fantasy points per game against the Cowboys. I'm hopeful Jones will do better in this meeting with the new additions for the Giants, especially Darren Waller, but I'd only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.

Sit Quarterbacks in Superflex/2QB Leagues (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT SF -2 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 13.8 QB RNK NR 2022 Stats PAYDS 1374 RUYDS 13 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.7 Purdy has looked good in the preseason, and hopefully he will play well against the Steelers. But I don't love this matchup on the road, and this should be a low-scoring affair with a projected over-under of 41. I don't really love Kenny Pickett in this matchup either, especially since San Francisco standout pass rusher Nick Bosa (holdout) is now expected to play. The Steelers led the NFL in interceptions last season with 20 and could force Purdy into some mistakes. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 24th You know the deal with Stafford by now. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) isn't expected to play against the Seahawks, and that means Stafford should be hands off for most Fantasy managers. Last year, in nine games with Kupp healthy, Stafford scored 13 Fantasy points or less in six outings. While I like the sleeper appeal for guys like Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee, I don't expect Stafford to produce enough stats for himself to make him useful in most Fantasy leagues in Week 1. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 16.7 QB RNK NR 2022 Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm curious to see how Young does in his first NFL start, but this isn't going to be an easy matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta has revamped its defense, led by the addition of Jessie Bates at safety, and Young should have a tough first outing on the road. This game also has a projected over-under of just 39.5 points, and I wouldn't expect a lot of production in the passing game for Carolina. Keep Young on your bench, and hopefully better days are coming for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 18th 2022 Stats RUYDS 801 REC 34 REYDS 316 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.1 This should be a great game for Jahmyr Gibbs because the Chiefs are annually horrible at stopping pass-catching running backs, and he's a must-start option in Week 1, especially in PPR. But Montgomery should be considered a must-start option as well with standout Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones unlikely to play because of his holdout. In what should be a high-scoring affair with a projected over-under of 52.5, look for Montgomery to finish as a top-15 running back in all leagues. Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 22nd 2022 Stats RUYDS 797 REC 9 REYDS 60 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Robinson and Antonio Gibson are both worth starting this week, but Robinson is the preferred choice in all leagues. I almost made him the Start of the Week. This game has the chance to be a Commanders' blowout, and Robinson should get plenty of carries against a bad defense. Last year, Arizona was No. 3 in most PPR points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Cardinals might be worse in 2023. Robinson closed last season as the bellcow in Washington with at least 18 carries in four of his final five outings, and he should improve this season with Eric Bieniemy now calling plays for the Commanders. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 17th 2022 Stats RUYDS 481 REC 50 REYDS 290 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 White should be looking at a hefty workload in Week 1 at Minnesota as he starts his sophomore campaign as the lead running back in Tampa Bay. And when he got a lot of work as a rookie he was successful. There were five games in 2022 when White had at least 15 total touches, and he averaged 13.6 PPR points per game over that span. Minnesota has a new-look defense this season under coordinator Brian Flores, but last year the Vikings struggled with pass-catching running backs like White. I like White as a must-start running back in PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues and a flex in non-PPR this week. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 23rd 2022 Stats RUYDS 204 REC 16 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 While he's healthy and has no issues with his surgically-repaired knee, you should plan on starting Williams when he has a plus matchup. And that's the case in Week 1 against the Raiders. We'll see if Las Vegas is better at stopping the run in 2023, but this group was terrible last year. The Raiders were one of four teams to allow at least 100 receptions to running backs and five teams to allow at least 20 total touchdowns to the position. Williams had a strong training camp and preseason by all accounts, and this game has probably been circled on his calendar since he was injured against the Raiders in Week 4 last year. Samaje Perine is also worth using as a sleeper in PPR. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 27th 2022 Stats RUYDS 891 REC 31 REYDS 202 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 We'll see what the Dolphins do with the running backs behind Mostert this week, but this is a thin group now that Jeff Wilsom (abdomen) is on injured reserve. You also have De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (neck) at less than 100 percent. Mostert should dominate touches, and that makes him a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Last year, Mostert had seven games with at least 15 total touches, and he averaged 14.8 PPR points per game in those outings. He struggled at the Chargers in Week 14 with 11 carries for 37 yards and one catch for 7 yards, but Wilson was also sharing touches in that matchup. As the lead rusher this week, Mostert has plenty of upside in this potential shootout.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 35th 2022 Stats RUYDS 770 REC 28 REYDS 206 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.9 Dillon is worth using as a flex option this week behind Aaron Jones, who is a must-start running back in all leagues. Dillon had one of his best games of the season in Week 13 at Chicago last year with 18 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 26 yards on three targets. It's doubtful he'll replicate those stats, but he could have an expanded role with Green Bay a little banged up at receiver with Romeo Doubs (hamstring) hurt. The Bears were also No. 2 in PPR points allowed to opposing running backs last year, and we'll see just how much Chicago's run defense has improved in 2023. Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB CHI -1 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 34th 2022 Stats RUYDS 731 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 We'll see how the Bears use their running back rotation this week with Herbert, Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman, but Herbert should be the starter in a plus matchup. And when he's gotten work in his career he's been successful. In eight career games with at least 12 carries, he's had at least 10 PPR points six times and 15-plus PPR points five times. One of those was against the Packers in 2021 when he had 19 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Consider Herbert a flex option in all formats in Week 1. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK NR 2022 Stats RUYDS 291 REC 56 REYDS 512 TD 10 FPTS/G 11.5 We likely won't know the status for Travis Kelce (knee) until Thursday, but if he's out or limited against Detroit then McKinnon should have an increased role in the passing game. If Kelce doesn't play then McKinnon is a strong flex option in PPR. Last year, McKinnon had six games with at least six targets, and he averaged 19.5 PPR points per game in those outings. He was aided by six total touchdowns over that span, but only one time did he fail to score at least 10.4 PPR points when he was heavily involved in the passing game. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 44th 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm expecting the Jaguars to be playing with a lead this week against the Colts, which should give Jacksonville the opportunity to use Bigsby in tandem with Travis Etienne. We saw in the preseason just how much the Jaguars like Bigsby, and he rewarded them by averaging 5.7 yards per carry in three games. Etienne remains a must-start running back in all leagues, but Bigsby could be a sneaky flex option in deeper formats. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 37th 2022 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 With Kenneth Walker III back from the groin injury he suffered in training camp, he should be the lead running back for the Seahawks this week. But Seattle might opt to ease Walker back into action and lean more on Charbonnet, who had some positive moments in the preseason. I'm curious to see how this backfield split will work in Week 1 and all season, but I'd consider using Charbonnet as a flex option in deeper leagues. Seattle should be playing with a lead in this matchup, and there should be plenty of carries for Walker and Charbonnet to have success.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 24th 2022 Stats RUYDS 507 REC 21 REYDS 180 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 I expect Cook to be the lead running back in Buffalo this season, but given the matchup, I would like to see what the backfield split looks like in Week 1 at the Jets before starting Cook in all leagues. At best, he should be used as a flex, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Damien Harris could play a prominent role, especially at the goal line, and we know Josh Allen remains a factor there is well. Since the Jets defense is dominant up front, Cook might find running lanes hard to come by, and we'll see how much he's used in the passing game this week. The Jets also come into this game having not allowed a running back to score a touchdown in five games in a row. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 32nd 2022 Stats RUYDS 830 REC 13 REYDS 130 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.9 Pacheco might be eased into action this week after dealing with shoulder and hand injuries for much of the offseason. While he played a few snaps in the preseason finale against Cleveland, the Chiefs could still opt to lean on McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, especially with McKinnon in the passing game. And we know that if Pacheco doesn't score a touchdown then his Fantasy production could be minimal. The Lions also have a much-improved run defense this season, and the Chiefs offense might not be as explosive if Kelce doesn't play. D'Andre Swift RB PHI Philadelphia

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PHI -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 33rd 2022 Stats RUYDS 542 REC 48 REYDS 389 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.7 I wouldn't be surprised if Swift has a good game and is the lead running back for the Eagles. I also wouldn't be surprised if we see a consistent rotation for Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell, which leads to minimal production for all of them this week unless one scores a touchdown. This is also a difficult matchup against a typically stout New England run defense, and the Patriots led the NFL last season with just five total touchdowns allowed to running backs. Swift is worth using as a flex option at best this week, but hopefully we get a better indication of his role compared to Penny and Gainwell moving forward. Jamaal Williams RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 26th 2022 Stats RUYDS 1066 REC 12 REYDS 73 TD 17 FPTS/G 13.3 The positive for Williams this week is Alvin Kamara (suspension) is out and Kendre Miller (hamstring) is either out or limited. He should get a significant workload as the lead running back for the Saints. However, Taysom Hill will likely get his share of touches, and he could obviously work at the goal line as well. And this matchup could be brutal since the Titans run defense is among the best in the NFL and finished No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2023. I'm fine with Williams as a flex, but I wouldn't get over-excited about him with Kamara out and Miller injured. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 39th 2022 Stats RUYDS 236 REC 30 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.3 We'll see what the Colts do with their running back rotation this week with Jackson and Evan Hull, but neither are safe starting options, even in deep leagues. Anthony Richardson should do most of the work on the ground, and Jackson and Hull will likely need to score a touchdown to have a productive Fantasy outing. I would lean toward Jackson over Hull as a flex option this week if you're stuck, but this isn't a great running back situation until Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns, if at all, in Week 5 following his stint on the PUP list.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 31st 2022 Stats RUYDS 463 REC 19 REYDS 218 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.4 I'd be cautious about using Hall or Dalvin Cook in Week 1, especially after what Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week about his running back rotation. "I don't know if I want to call it a snap count, but we are gonna be smart with them," Saleh said. "We'll continue to evaluate and build up what we think Monday needs to be, but it's not that we're putting a snap count on it. It's just they're two really good football players -- Michael Carter's a really good football player -- and just trying to find a way to feature all of them." It would be great if Hall returned from last year's torn ACL with a big game, but Cook and Carter could cap his touches. And Cook is also coming back from offseason shoulder surgery. Oh, and the Bills run defense is also tough, further complicating matters. I would only use Hall as a flex option this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 29th 2022 Stats REC 63 TAR 93 REYDS 895 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.6 When Williams is healthy you should plan to start him, and he's ready to go for Week 1. Last year in Week 14 against Miami, Williams went off for six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on six targets. I'm excited to see the Chargers move their receivers around, and Williams should see time in the slot, meaning he can avoid Xavien Howard if that's a concern. This game should light up the scoreboard with a projected over-under of 51, and Williams has top-15 upside this week. Keenan Allen is also worth starting in all leagues as well. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th 2022 Stats REC 84 TAR 117 REYDS 1033 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.8 Lockett and DK Metcalf should get a boost this week with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) likely limited, and Lockett absolutely destroyed the Rams in 2022. In two games against Los Angeles, Lockett had 13 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets, and he should have the chance for another big outing in Week 1. Metcalf had 11 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets against the Rams last year as well. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 23rd 2022 Stats REC 35 TAR 61 REYDS 523 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.9 We'll find out the status for Terry McLaurin (toe) later in the week, but he returned to practice Wednesday, which is a good sign. But even with McLaurin active I would still start Dotson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's looked great in the preseason, and he caught five of seven targets for 76 yards in his final outing against Baltimore. He's poised for a breakout campaign this season, and it starts this week against a suspect Arizona defense. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 25th 2022 Stats REC 84 TAR 133 REYDS 1108 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.2 Calvin Ridley is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues in his debut with the Jaguars, but don't forget about Kirk. And he did great against the Colts last season with 10 catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets in two games. I'm expecting Trevor Lawrence to have a huge game this week, and Ridley and Kirk should both have outstanding performances. Kirk has top-20 upside in all leagues in Week 1. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 24th 2022 Stats REC 104 TAR 142 REYDS 1023 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.9 I like Godwin and Mike Evans this week against a revamped Minnesota secondary. We'll see how new defensive coordinator Brian Flores does with this group, but there are a lot of moving parts, which could lead to some mistakes. And this game could be a shootout if Baker Mayfield doesn't implode. The projected point total is 45.5, and I think the Buccaneers will hold up their end of the bargain. Godwin should be the leader in targets for Mayfield, but Evans could also make some big plays in this matchup. Both have top-20 upside in Week 1.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 30th 2022 Stats REC 64 TAR 109 REYDS 829 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims have the chance to play well this week against the Raiders with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) either out or limited. Sutton is coming off a strong training camp, and Mims has been impressive as a second-round rookie out of Oklahoma. Russell Wilson should lean on this duo, and the matchup isn't daunting, especially with pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) potentially out for Las Vegas. Sutton is a borderline top-24 receiver in all leagues, and I like Mims as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in his NFL debut. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 48th 2022 Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 171 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 As long as Thomas is healthy then he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver or flex in all leagues. While Chris Olave is now the alpha receiver for the Saints, you can still expect Thomas to get plenty of targets in a plus matchup. He only appeared in three games last year, but in two of them he scored at least 18.5 PPR points. He has that type of upside, and Thomas could go off for a big game in his return to action in Week 1 at home. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 39th 2022 Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 250 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 We're waiting to find out the status for Travis Kelce (knee), but if he's out against the Lions then Moore could have a big game. Even if Kelce plays then I would still start Moore as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He is going to get plenty of attention from Patrick Mahomes this season, starting this week, and Moore has the potential for plenty of production each week. I also wouldn't worry about Kadarius Toney (knee) this week if he plays because I expect his snaps to be limited in his return to action. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 32nd 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Addison should have the chance for a big game in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. My only concern is how much he'll play if the Vikings plan to stick with K.J. Osborn as the starter ahead of Addison in two-receiver sets. But if Addison gets enough targets -- Adam Thielen averaged 6.3 targets per game last year for Minnesota -- then he should showcase his skills. For this week, be conservative with Addison and only start him in three-receiver leagues or as a flex. But don't be surprised if his first game is a big one against the Bucs. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 44th 2022 Stats REC 37 TAR 65 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 The first time we saw Moore in a Browns uniform in the preseason against Washington he lined up in the backfield, as well as a receiver. I love that coach Kevin Stefanski plans to move Moore around, and Stefanski said "we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways." That starts this week against the Bengals, who have a revamped secondary, and Deshaun Watson will hopefully lean on Moore quite a bit. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and I'm also counting on Amari Cooper to play well this week. Remember, this is a home game for the Browns, and Cooper scored at least 13.2 PPR points in all but one game in Cleveland last year.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 33rd 2022 Stats REC 48 TAR 93 REYDS 836 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.4 Davis was bad in two games against the Jets last season with a combined five catches for 64 yards on nine targets. This is a great secondary with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II, and Davis could struggle once again on Monday night. I'd still start Stefon Diggs despite the tough coverage, but it's easy to get away from Davis in this matchup. At best, he should be considered a low-end No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR NE New England • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK 37th 2022 Stats REC 78 TAR 101 REYDS 933 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Smith-Schuster should be a good source of receptions this year as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, but I wouldn't start him this week against the Eagles, even in three-receiver leagues. Mac Jones should struggle for time to throw against Philadelphia's pass rush, and the Eagles secondary will likely blanket Smith-Schuster this week. Let's not forget, Smith-Schuster riled up several members of Philadelphia's defense following his Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, especially cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay, and they should be looking to shut down Smith-Schuster in their first meeting since that game. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -7 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 36th 2022 Stats REC 67 TAR 107 REYDS 709 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 We're still waiting to find out who will start at quarterback for the Cardinals between Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune, but I don't want to start Brown in most leagues this week no matter who is under center for Arizona. The Commanders secondary is tough, and Brown might not see a lot of quality targets in this matchup. Hopefully for Brown, Kyler Murray (ACL) will return to action when he's eligible to come off the PUP list in Week 5. Until then, Brown is just a low-end starter at best in three-receiver leagues. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 43rd 2022 Stats REC 99 TAR 141 REYDS 925 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 Pittman had his best game of the 2022 season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with 13 catches for 134 yards on 16 targets. Matt Ryan was locked in on Pittman in that game, and Ryan attempted 58 passes in that outing. Anthony Richardson isn't going to throw that much, and Pittman will probably need a hefty amount of volume to be successful. I'd love to see Richardson connect with Pittman for some big plays down the field, but I need to see it first. Until that happens, Pittman is just a low-end starter at best in three-receiver leagues. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -10 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 41st 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm expecting Flowers to be a solid Fantasy option in his rookie campaign, and he should be the No. 1 wide receiver in Baltimore ahead of Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. But this isn't a great matchup for the Ravens receivers. The Texans secondary was awesome last year and should be tough again, and Houston was No. 1 in fewest touchdowns to receivers with six. Flowers is only worth using as a low-end starter in three receiver leagues in Week 1.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 35th 2022 Stats REC 52 TAR 84 REYDS 801 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 Pickens should have the chance for a big sophomore campaign, but I would only use him in three-receiver leagues this week. Now that the 49ers have Nick Bosa back, this San Francisco defense should be tough on Kenny Pickett, and he could struggle to get the ball down the field to Pickens. Diontae Johnson is also a questionable starter, but he should still get his share of receptions. If Pickens doesn't find the end zone then he should have a minimal stat line in Week 1 at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 8th 2022 Stats REC 72 TAR 108 REYDS 620 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Seattle has been in the top 10 in most PPR points allowed to opposing tight ends in three of the past four seasons, including No. 2 in 2022. That's one plus for Higbee. The other plus is Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out this week, so look for Higbee to get more opportunities from Matthew Stafford in this matchup. While Van Jefferson and Puka Nacua will obviously benefit with Kupp out, Higbee could lead the Rams in targets in this matchup, making him a top-10 Fantasy tight end heading into Week 1. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 7th 2022 Stats REC 58 TAR 80 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 The Bengals lost both starting safeties from last year with Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates gone, and we'll see how the revamped secondary in Cincinnati does trying to stop Njoku this week. Maybe Njoku liked the previous safeties because in his lone meeting with the Bengals in Week 14 he caught 7-of-9 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown from Deshaun Watson. The two could hook up for quality numbers again in Week 1, and Njoku has top-five upside in all leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 14th 2022 Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 508 TD 7 FPTS/G 8.4 Johnson was one of my favorite late-round tight ends to draft this season, and I'm excited to start him this week against the Titans. We'll see if Tennessee's defense improves against tight ends this season because in 2022 the Titans were No. 3 in PPR points allowed to the position. Johnson also has four touchdowns in his past four home games going back to last year, and he should get off to a hot start this season with Derek Carr as the new quarterback for the Saints.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 13th 2022 Stats REC 19 TAR 22 REYDS 174 TD 2 FPTS/G 3 Ferguson should do well this season as the new starting tight end for the Cowboys, and I like his matchup in Week 1 against the Giants. Dak Prescott has a great history of leaning on his tight ends, especially against the Giants. In Prescott's past four games against the Giants, his tight ends have combined for 30 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets. Ferguson, in a part-time role last year in Week 12, had three catches for 57 yards on three targets, but he could blow up this week. I consider him a borderline No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 12th 2022 Stats REC 58 TAR 87 REYDS 555 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 Everett ended last season on a high note with a touchdown in each of his final two games, and hopefully he can keep the scoring streak alive in Week 1 against Miami. The Dolphins were miserable against opposing tight ends in 2022, finishing as one of three teams to allow at least 100 catches to the position, as well as one of four teams to allow at least 10 touchdowns. Given the shootout potential of this game with an over-under of 51 points, I'll use Everett as a streamer in deeper leagues. Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 16th 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 It might not be the best idea to trust a rookie tight end on the road in his first NFL game, but I'll use LaPorta as a starter in deeper formats this week at Kansas City. This game is expected to be a high-scoring affair with an over-under of 54.5, and the Lions could use LaPorta with a thin receiving corps behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. It helps that Jared Goff will have time to throw in this matchup with Chris Jones out for the Chiefs, and Kansas City was tied for fifth last season with nine touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -10 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 19th 2022 Stats REC 57 TAR 89 REYDS 577 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5 We'll see how Schultz does in his first game with the Texans, but I'm nervous to trust him at Baltimore. It's really that I'm nervous about rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud making his first start on the road against this defense, and all of his weapons could struggle. I'm hopeful that Schultz will deliver a strong performance for Fantasy managers counting on him this week, but I don't consider him a top-15 tight end in the majority of leagues. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 17th 2022 Stats REC 32 TAR 46 REYDS 450 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 Okonkwo is one of my favorite tight ends to stash, but I don't want to start him in Week 1 against the Saints. For starters, I want to see how Tennessee's offense looks with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Okonkwo all healthy, and Okonkwo has to prove he will command targets from Ryan Tannehill while sharing the field with those receivers, as well as Derrick Henry. The Saints were also No. 1 in fewest PPR points allowed to opposing tight ends last year, and this defense should be able to limit Okonkwo's production this week. Irv Smith TE CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CIN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 5.6 TE RNK 21st 2022 Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 182 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 I'm hopeful that Smith will succeed in Cincinnati after struggling through the past three injury-plagued seasons in Minnesota. But I need to see him perform at a high level first before starting him in the majority of leagues, especially in Week 1 at the Browns. While Cleveland was tough on tight ends last year, allowing the seventh-fewest PPR points to the position, Smith also has to contend with limited practice time with Joe Burrow, who is playing through a calf injury. I wouldn't be surprised if Smith is someone we're talking about starting down the road, but leave him on your bench in Week 1.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 15th I'm expecting big things from Kincaid this season, but I don't want to start him in Week 1 if I can avoid it. The Jets defense is tough, and while they struggled with tight ends last year, finishing as one of six teams with at least 1,000 receiving yards allowed to the position, they should be able to contain Kincaid in his first NFL action. For this week, if you can, it makes sense to roster two tight ends (Juwan Johnson, Jake Ferguson or Gerald Everett) to keep Kincaid on your bench.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start





Commanders (vs. ARI)

As of Wednesday morning, we still don't know who will start at quarterback for the Cardinals out of Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune, but it shouldn't matter. Arizona is going to be a bad team all season, and you'll want to stream the opposing DST against the Cardinals each week if you can. In the case of the Commanders, this happens to be a good DST playing at home, so you're in great shape using this option in Week 1.

Sleepers

Saints (vs. TEN)

Jaguars (at IND)

Seahawks (vs. LAR)

DST to Sit

Patriots (vs. PHI)

Depending on your scoring system, the Patriots DST was No. 1 last season in most Fantasy leagues, and this should once again be a top-tier unit. But this week, don't expect a stellar showing against the Eagles. While Philadelphia might have some struggles running the ball, this offensive line should do a good job protecting Jalen Hurts as always, and the Eagles should be able to put points on the board. Unless Hurts gets careless with the ball — and he only had six interceptions and two fumbles last year — then the Patriots DST should post minimal production in Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LAC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 9th When looking for your Fantasy kicker you want a good offense and a good stadium/weather situation. It also helps when you get a high-scoring game, and that's what we have here with Dicker. This should be one of the better point totals of the week with an expected over-under of 51, and Dicker should get plenty of scoring chances in this matchup. He already played Miami last year and made 3-of-3 field goals and two PATs at home in Week 14, and it would be great if he replicated that stat line again in the rematch.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aubrey K DAL Dallas • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 19th Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND JAC -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 10th Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 7 K RNK 8th