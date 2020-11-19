Watch Now: Week 11 QB Starts and Sits ( 4:53 )

A torn tendon in your thumb sounds painful. This is especially true if your job is to throw a football. Matthew Stafford would know, which is why we'll be watching his participation in Friday's practice very closely before deciding what his Fantasy value for Week 11 will be.

If Stafford is able to throw Friday, he looks like a low-end starting quarterback against a Carolina defense that was just gashed by Tom Brady. Of course, that's less true if Kenny Golladay (hip), Marvin Jones (knee), and D'Andre Swift (concussion) can't play. In other words, you need to make a backup plan if Stafford (or his receivers) can't go.

The first name you should go looking for is Jameis Winston. I actually like Winston more than Stafford this week, assuming Sean Payton doesn't get too cute with Tayson Hill's usage. Winston was a top five Fantasy quarterback last year and faces a Falcons defense allowing the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If Winston is rostered in your league, I have a couple of other options below.

More Week 11 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire | Biggest Questions | Trade Values | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | Rest-of-Season Rankings | Cut List | Believe It or Not | Winners & Losers | FFT Newsletter

QB Preview Numbers to know

23.19 -- Jameis Winston averaged 23.19 Fantasy points per game in 2019.

-- Jameis Winston averaged 23.19 Fantasy points per game in 2019. 7 -- Russell Wilson has thrown seven interceptions in his past four games, including three the last time he faced Arizona.

-- Russell Wilson has thrown seven interceptions in his past four games, including three the last time he faced Arizona. 5.1 -- Matt Ryan leads the NFL with 5.1 completed air yards per attempt.

-- Matt Ryan leads the NFL with 5.1 completed air yards per attempt. 25.4% -- A quarter of Drew Lock's passes have been rated bad throws by Pro Football Reference.

-- A quarter of Drew Lock's passes have been rated bad throws by Pro Football Reference. 35 -- Carson Wentz has been sacked a league-worst 35 times.

-- Carson Wentz has been sacked a league-worst 35 times. 13.38 -- Kyler Murray has scored 13.38 Fantasy points per game on the ground.

We're previewing every game on the schedule, telling you who to start and who to sit on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 11th Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 4th Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 9th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 11th Rostered 52% Winston could have a bad game, but you won't find a quarterback with more upside on the waiver wire this season.. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 ROSTERED 44% Rivers had volume concerns at the beginning of the year, with fewer than 30 attempts in three of his first four starts. But the Colts have aired it out more as of late and they shouldn't have much choice with Aaron Rodgers on the other sideline. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 16% If you're truly desperate, Dalton faces a bad Vikings defense with one of the best sets of weapons in the league.

One To Stash Jake Luton QB JAC Jacksonville • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie I don't really trust Luton yet, but Week 12 through Week 14 he gets the Browns, Vikings and Titans.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 6th FANDUEL $7,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,500 You might look at the schedule and think Watson't rotten luck continues. But the Patriots have been the worst in the NFL against the pass when rated by yards per attempt. Watson was bad in the weather last week, but he'll have no such concerns at home against New England. He and Cam Newton are both solid plays this week.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. This is just a guess, but I don't expect Jackson to be over 10% rostered, and he's my top projected quarterback on the slate. The Titans defense has been bad in most regards this season and Jackson just posted his second-highest passing total of the season. I won't be as excited about Jackson if he's chalky, but it's hard to imagine he will with his recent performance.

QB Preview Heath's projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.