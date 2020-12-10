On Thursday Denzel Mims was ruled out for Week 14 against the Seahawks by Jets head coach Adam Gase. Mims is away from the team dealing with family issues and will not be available. Mike Evans hasn't been ruled out, but he was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to no practice on Thursday. So you need to replace Mims if he was in your starting lineup and be prepared to do the same with Evans.

Thankfully there are still starting options available on the waiver wire. Keke Coutee is still rostered in just 62% of leagues and he's a consensus top 36 receiver this week. Sterling Shepard is right in the same neighborhood, and should be improved with Daniel Jones returning in Week 14. Tim Patrick is available in more than a third of leagues and he continues to be the No. 1 receiver in Denver.

In a deeper league than that? Breshad Perriman should benefit the most from Mims' absence. He's the only deep threat left on the Jets and has a great matchup against Seattle. Perriman has three games this season with at least seven targets and he's scored double digit Fantasy points in all of them.

In an even deeper league? Collin Johnson is available in more than 90% of CBS leagues and he has 14 targets over the past two weeks. He also has an excellent matchup against a bad Titans defense.

More Week 14 help: Start 'Em & Hit 'Em | Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Busts | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire Priorities | Trade Values | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Week 13 Winners | Losers | Believe It Or Not

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 14:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

11 -- Targets for T.Y. Hilton in Week 13. He hadn't seen more than six in a game since Week 5.

Targets for T.Y. Hilton in Week 13. He hadn't seen more than six in a game since Week 5. 11.4 -- aDOT for Keke Coutee, a huge leap from his 2018 and 2019 opportunity.

-- aDOT for Keke Coutee, a huge leap from his 2018 and 2019 opportunity. 28% -- Target share for Brandon Aiyuk in his past four games.

-- Target share for Brandon Aiyuk in his past four games. 1,385 -- Justin Jefferson is on pace to break the rookie record with 1,385 receiving yards.

-- Justin Jefferson is on pace to break the rookie record with 1,385 receiving yards. 40 -- Marvin Jones has seen 40 targets in the Lions' past four games. He's a must-start receiver as long as Kenny Golladay is out.

-- Marvin Jones has seen 40 targets in the Lions' past four games. He's a must-start receiver as long as Kenny Golladay is out. 15.7 -- Corey Davis ranks 17th among receivers at 15.7 PPR Fantasy points per game.

-- Corey Davis ranks 17th among receivers at 15.7 PPR Fantasy points per game. 84 -- JuJu Smith-Schuster has 84 yards in his past three games combined.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 32nd Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 35th

On Fantasy Football Today, we're previewing every game, identifying the best matchups and who to start and sit. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you get your podcasts:

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Waivers Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 62% Deshaun Watson will pepper Coutee and Brandin Cooks with targets, and Coutee looks up to the task. He's a No. 3 receiver in all formats in Week 14, and that may be underselling it. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 65% Patrick continues to outperform Jerry Jeudy, with the latter barely seeing any action in Week 13. He's the No. 1 receiver and Broncos are underdogs again, so we should expect another pass-heavy game script from Drew Lock and company. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 34% No team has surrendered more Fantasy points to wide receivers than the Seattle Seahawks.

Stashes Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% You can't start Ruggs, but I do have some hope his game-winning catch against the Jets was a precursor for a strong Fantasy finish.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 12th FANDUEL $6,200 DRAFTKINGS $5,800 Jones is severely underpriced as long as Golladay remains out. If we get an indication Golladay may play, I'll update later in the week.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 16th FANDUEL $6,900 DRAFTKINGS $6,100 Cooks has disappointed more often than not when he's been the chalk, but he has a pretty strong record the following week. It should be a pass-heavy script for the Texans, and Cooks should be a borderline No.. 1 receiver.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.