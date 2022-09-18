Allen Lazard is expected to play in Week 2 against Chicago after missing Week 1 with an ankle injury, and that's great news. He has the chance to be a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Bears.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers need Lazard after a dismal performance in Week 1 against the Vikings, and Lazard has a good history against Chicago. In his past two games against the Bears, Lazard has nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

And going back to last year, Lazard closed the regular season with 21 catches for 290 yards and five touchdowns in his final five outings. He had a touchdown in four of those games and at least five catches in three of those contests.

Rodgers spent all offseason calling Lazard his No. 1 receiver, which makes sense, and it should be on display this week at home. I'm excited to have Lazard back, and he has top-20 receiver upside for Fantasy managers in Week 2.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 2 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 313 RUYDS 12 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 35.7 There were some flaws for Carson Wentz in Week 1 against Jacksonville, but the positives were definitely on display. He passed for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 12 yards, which was great to see. The Commanders had a healthy receiving corps with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and the running backs all making plays, and it appears like the Washington coaching staff has faith in Wentz. For this week, he can be considered a low-end starter against Detroit.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.5 Jared Goff scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Eagles, and he should be in a similar range this week against the Commanders. Goff is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. I wouldn't be surprised if this game gets loose, and Las Vegas expects the same with a total of 49 as of Wednesday. I expect Washington to have success moving the ball against the Lions, and Goff should follow suit if this game becomes a shootout.

Sleeper RBs Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 7 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 I didn't want to believe that Michael Carter would be the best Jets running back to start the season, but that's what happened in Week 1 against Baltimore. And it should continue in Week 2 at Cleveland, with Carter getting more work than Breece Hall. Against the Ravens, Carter had 10 carries for 60 yards, along with seven catches for 40 yard on nine targets. Hall had six carries for 43 yards and six catches for 38 yards on 10 targets, but Carter is the preferred option now and worth using as a flex against the Browns. Chase Edmonds RB MIA Miami • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 4 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 Chase Edmonds didn't have a big game against the Patriots in Week 1 with 12 carries for 25 yards, along with four catches for 40 yards on four targets. He played more than Raheem Mostert, which should continue, and Edmonds could be a huge factor in the passing game this week. The Ravens just allowed Michael Carter and Breece Hall to combine for 13 catches for 78 yards on 19 targets in Week 1, so hopefully the Dolphins lean on Edmonds through the air in Week 2. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Travis Etienne might take a backseat to James Robinson after what happened in Week 1 at Washington, but I don't expect Etienne to go away. He's worth using as at least a flex option in PPR this week against the Colts. Against the Commanders, Etienne had just four carries for 47 yards, along with two catches for 18 yards on four targets. He had a fumble, but the Jaguars recovered it, and Etienne could have caught a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence with a better throw. Robinson remains a flex play also, and hopefully both Jacksonville running backs can have success against the Colts at home. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 4 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Nyheim Hines had what will likely be a typical stat line in Week 1 at the Texans as long as Jonathan Taylor is healthy with three carries for 4 yards, along with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. In PPR leagues, that's a good flex option, and he might see his role expand in the passing game if Alec Pierce (concussion) is out this week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville also just allowed Washington's Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to catch 10 passes for 92 yards on 11 targets, which bodes well for Hines in this matchup. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 The 49ers will start Jeff Wilson at running back this week with Elijah Mitchell (knee) out, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will use a hot-hand approach against the Seahawks. That could mean Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price or Jordan Mason, but we also know Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance will get carries as well. It could get messy, but Wilson still has flex appeal as the starter. And the Seahawks are bad against pass-catching running backs -- Javonte Williams just had 11 catches for 65 yards on 12 targets in Week 1 -- and Wilson should have an edge over Davis-Price and Mason in that area.

Sleeper WRs Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm going back to Brandon Aiyuk as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in what hopefully will be better conditions at home after playing in the sloppy rain in Chicago in Week 1. He only had two catches for 40 yards on two targets, but he should get more opportunities against Seattle. The Seahawks allowed Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to each score at least 11 PPR points in Week 1, and Aiyuk should get a few shots down the field to make plays in this matchup. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NYG -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 71 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 It was great to see Sterling Shepard back in Week 1 in his comeback from last year's Achilles injury, and he looked good with two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on four targets, including a 65-yard score. We'll see what happens with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and if Kadarius Toney plays more in Week 2, but Shepard should see an uptick in playing time and targets against the Panthers. Daniel Jones loves Shepard, and he should be a quality No. 3 PPR receiver this week. Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.4 We'll find out if what Jarvis Landry did in Week 1 against Atlanta is sustainable or not, but he's worth using this week as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. He led the Saints in targets (nine), catches (seven) and yards (114) against the Falcons, and he should prove to be a reliable weapon for Jameis Winston all season. Now, as Michael Thomas continues to get healthier, he should take production away from Landry, as will rookie Chris Olave as he gains more experience. But in a tough matchup with Tampa Bay, look for Winston to lean on Landry as a go-to option. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN PHI -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 4 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 DeVonta Smith went without a catch on four targets in Week 1 against Detroit, and we're already getting the squeaky wheel treatment for him heading into Week 2 against Minnesota. Coach Nick Sirianni said following the Lions game that "we have to (involve him)," adding "DeVonta Smith is not a good playmaker, (he's) a great playmaker." You can go back to Smith as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Vikings in what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week.

Sleeper TEs Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Tyler Higbee is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end this week against the Falcons. While he didn't have a big game against Buffalo with five catches for 39 yards, he did have 11 targets and should remain a popular option for Matthew Stafford. I expect Stafford and the Rams to get back on track, so don't be surprised if Higbee finds the end zone. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Albert Okwuegbunam should have scored a touchdown Monday night against Seattle, but he was tackled at the goal line. He finished the game with five catches for 33 yards on six targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Russell Wilson behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. I expect Wilson to bounce back and lead the Broncos to a win this week against the Texans, and Okwuegbunam could find the end zone in the victory. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Hayden Hurst should continue to be a prime target for Joe Burrow in Week 2 against the Cowboys, especially if Tee Higgins (concussion) is out. Hurst did well in his first game with the Bengals in Week 1 against the Steelers with five catches for 46 yards. Hurst is a good streaming option if you're trying to replace George Kittle (groin) or pivoting off a different tight end that you drafted who struggled in Week 1.

Week 2 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesers Sportsbook.

Carolina at New York Giants (Jamey Eisenberg)

New York Jets at Cleveland (Dave Richard)

Washington at Detroit (Jamey Eisenberg)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (Dave Richard)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (Adam Aizer)

New England at Pittsburgh (Dave Richard)

What to watch for: Who's the best running back for the Patriots?

Injury of note: Mac Jones (back)

Start or sit: Start Pat Freiermuth

DFS play: Kendrick Bourne ($4,000 DraftKings/$5,000 FanDuel)

Prop to play: Chris Boswell over 1.5 field goals (+123)

Cincinnati at Dallas (Adam Aizer)

Seattle at San Francisco (Jamey Eisenberg)

What to watch for: Can Trey Lance rebound from Week 1?

Injury of note: Ken Walker (hernia) and George Kittle (groin)

Start of sit: Sit DK Metcalf

DFS play: Trey Lance ($5,700 DraftKings/$7,500 FanDuel)

Prop to play: Trey Lance over 8.5 rushing attempts (+115)

Houston at Denver (Dave Richard)

What to watch for: Will Dameon Pierce play more?

Injury of note: Brevin Jordan (ankle)

Start of sit: Start Melvin Gordon

DFS play: Russell Wilson ($7,200 DraftKings/$7,500 FanDuel)

Prop to play: Russell Wilson longest passing completion over 36.5 yards (-123)

Arizona at Las Vegas (Adam Aizer)

What to watch for: Is Josh Jacobs trustworthy?

Injury of note: Zach Ertz (calf)

Start or sit: Start Josh Jacobs

DFS play: Hunter Renfrow (DraftKings $5,500/FanDuel $5,600)

Prop to play: Kyler Murray over 1.5 touchdown passes (-117)

DraftKings

QB: Matthew Stafford (vs. ATL) $6,300

RB: Antonio Gibson (at DET) $6,200

RB: Josh Jacobs (vs. ARI) $5,800

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (at DAL) $8,000

WR: Courtland Sutton (vs. HOU) $6,100

WR: Allen Robinson (vs. ATL) $5,500

TE: Tyler Higbee (vs. ATL) $4,200

FLEX: Nyheim Hines (at JAC) $5,300

DST: Bengals (at DAL) $2,200

Stafford is our Start of the Week for Week 2, and I expect him to bounce back against the Falcons after a down Week 1 performance against the Bills. And he should connect with Robinson and Higbee this week in what should be a fun stack. Robinson, like Stafford, will make you forget those Week 1 woes against a much easier opponent at home.

I'm hoping Sutton gets more than the seven targets he got in Week 1 at Seattle in Week 2 against the Texans, and he should have a big game this week. I'm also going to pay up for Chase since he should put on a show against the Cowboys.

Gibson was a monster against Jacksonville in Week 1, and he should stay hot in Week 2 at Detroit. And I expect Jacobs to rebound in Week 2 against Arizona after a disappointing Week 1 outing against the Chargers. I also like Hines in any PPR format, and he should have the chance for another five-plus catch game against the Jaguars.

FanDuel

QB: Derek Carr (vs. ARI) $7,300

RB: Kareem Hunt (vs. NYJ) $7,000

RB: Darrell Henderson (vs. ATL) $6,200

WR: Davante Adams (vs. ARI) $8,800

WR: Jerry Jeudy (vs. HOU) $6,300

WR: D.J. Moore (at NYG) $6,200

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam (vs. HOU) $5,100

FLEX: Saquon Barkley (vs. CAR) $8,800

DEF: Bengals (at DAL) $3,900

Let's go with a Raiders stack in this matchup with the Cardinals, and Carr to Adams should once again deliver plenty of production. The Cardinals defense should struggle to stop Adams, and Carr should produce at a high level in his first home game this year.

Moore should rebound against the Giants, and he's at a great price for his potential. Jeudy was the leading receiver for the Broncos in Week 1 at Seattle, and I expect him to have another solid outing against the Texans. I'll also go with Okwuegbunam in the same game since Russell Wilson should come out throwing in his first home contest in Denver.

I like Hunt this week against the Jets, and he should be able to build off a strong Week 1 performance against Carolina where he had 15 total touches and scored two touchdowns. Henderson should also do well at home against the Falcons in a game where the Rams are heavy favorites. And being able to use Barkley is just fun, so hopefully he has another monster outing against the Panthers like he did against the Titans in Week 1.