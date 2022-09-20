Galchenyuk signed a professional tryout offer with the Avalanche on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Galchenyuk drew into 60 games with Arizona last season, picking up six goals and 21 points while averaging 13:09 of ice time per contest. If he's able to land a contract with Colorado, he'll likely have to settle for a rotational, bottom-six role.
