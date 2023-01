Toews supplied an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Senators.

The 28-year-old blueliner has fashioned three goals, 18 assists and a plus-7 rating through 39 games. Toews is a burgeoning fantasy option, as he continues to grow offensively and currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 25:24 of average ice time, though he could take his game to the next level by ramping up his production on the man advantage for which he's posted only two points this campaign.