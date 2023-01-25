Toews logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Toews has collected six helpers and a plus-8 rating over his last six outings. The defenseman continues to shoulder a bigger workload with Cale Makar (upper body) out of the lineup. Toews is up to 26 points, 85 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-14 rating through 44 appearances this season as a fixture on the top pairing.