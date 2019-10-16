Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Back in action Wednesday
Compher (lower body) will rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Compher's return should boost an Avalanche juggernaut averaging 4.40 goals per game through the first five tilts. It's worth noting that he didn't participate in power-play drills during morning skate, so he may not have a spot on the man advantage immediately upon his return. Compher is slated to serve as the right winger on the third line alongside Matt Nieto and Tyson Jost.
