O'Connor scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

O'Connor ended his 45-game goal drought that dated back to January. In that span, the forward notched just eight assists while playing in a bottom-six role. O'Connor has produced 22 points, 122 shots on net, 90 hits and 56 blocked shots in 74 contests, but his limited offense since the start of 2022 reduces his fantasy appeal.