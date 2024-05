O'Connor (hip surgery) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

O'Connor underwent surgery in March and missed the rest of the season. O'Connor had 13 goals and 25 points in 57 appearances for the Avalanche, giving them secondary scoring from an unexpected source, as his previous career high was nine goals in 82 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Look for O'Connor to compete for a spot on the third line in 2024-25.