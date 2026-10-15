O'Connor (lower body/personal) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

O'Connor was believed to be close to returning last week, but the sudden passing of his father has changed the timeline for the forward's return. O'Connor will be out for at least three more games -- he's first eligible to return Oct. 23 versus the Lightning, as placement on LTIR requires an absence of at least 10 games and 24 days. An update on his return timeline will likely come into focus once he's back with the team.