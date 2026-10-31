O'Connor (personal) will not play in Saturday's home clash against the Flames, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

O'Connor will get Saturday's clash off as he continues to mourn the loss of his father, Myles. The 30-year-old winger was recently given the all-clear from his lower-body injury and has played in three games this season. In his absence Saturday, Gavin Brindley will take his spot on the team's fourth line. Expect O'Connor to have a solid chance to play in Monday's road clash against the Blackhawks.