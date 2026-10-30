O'Connor wasn't present for Friday's practice session while tending to a personal matter, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

O'Connor wasn't at practice Friday ahead of the funeral for his father, Myles, in the evening. It's not yet clear whether O'Connor will be available for Saturday's game against the Flames, but a better idea of his status could come into focus based on his participation in morning skate. O'Connor has appeared in each of Colorado's last three games, and he's been held scoreless with six PIM and a hit while averaging 13:24 of ice time.