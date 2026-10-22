O'Connor (lower body) will return for Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

O'Connor had been trending toward a Friday return in recent days, and the Avalanche are set to activate him from long-term injured reserve ahead of their matchup against the Lightning. The 30-year-old recorded no goals, two assists, 11 hits, four PIM and three blocked shots while averaging 11:27 of ice time across 13 regular-season appearances with Colorado, and he's slated to take on a bottom-six role now that he's healthy.