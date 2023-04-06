Francouz (lower body) is getting close to returning, coach Jared Bednar told Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette on Thursday.

The Avalanche are going to see how Francouz does over the next few days, but if everything goes well, then it might not be too much longer before the goaltender is available. Francouz, who last played Feb. 7, has a 7-7-1 record, 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage in 15 contests this season. When he's ready to return, Colorado might reassign Jonas Johansson to the minors.