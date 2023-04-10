Francouz (lower body) stopped 19 of 23 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Francouz was in net for the first time since Feb. 7 because of the injury. He allowed two goals in each of the second and third periods, leaving the Avalanche down 4-2 at one point. Mikko Rantanen put Colorado within one when he scored midway through the third frame, and Nathan MacKinnon took things over from there, contributing both the game-tying goal and the overtime winner. Francouz has an 8-7-1 record, 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Avalanche have one back-to-back set left versus Winnipeg on Thursday and Nashville on Friday, so Francouz might get one more start before the playoffs.