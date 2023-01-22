Francouz stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Francouz earned his third straight win in a very close game -- both teams finished with 27 shots. The difference was Nathan MacKinnon's shootout tally. Francouz has allowed just seven goals while going 3-1-0 over his last four contests. He's up to 7-6-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 13 games this season. Alexandar Georgiev has also gotten back into form, but Francouz is playing well enough to push for at least one start a week, which would keep both netminders fresh. The Avalanche return home to face the Capitals on Tuesday.