Francouz will guard the road goal versus the Kraken on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Francouz has won his last two starts, including a shutout over the Senators last Saturday. The 32-year-old will have his hands full with the Pacific Division-leading Kraken in the second half of the Avalanche's back-to-back set.
