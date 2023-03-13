Bjork (undisclosed) won't join the Hawks for their upcoming five-game road trip but could link up with the team once cleared to play, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports Monday.

At a minimum, Bjork should be expected to be out of the lineup for at least Chicago's next two contests, though it could certainly be longer. In his limited NHL action this year, the 26-year-old Wisconsin native tallied zero goals, six shots and three assists in five outings. Still, once cleared to play, Bjork should be capable of challenging for a spot in the lineup on a nightly basis.