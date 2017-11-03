Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Stuck in slump
Saad has only tallied one goal and one assist in his last nine games.
Saad enjoyed a red-hot start to the campaign, racking up five goals and two assists in the first four games of the season, but the 25-year-old winger has completely lost his groove since then. The Pittsburgh native is still locked into a top-six role, and he's also averaging 3:34 on the man advantage per game, so there's reason to believe he'll get back on track offensively sooner rather than later. His first chance to snap his three-game scoreless streak will come Saturday against Minnesota.
