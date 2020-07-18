Maatta (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Maatta only ended up missing one practice, so chances are he was simply given a maintenance day Friday. The 25-year-old blueliner only picked up 17 points in 65 games during the regular season, so he won't be a factor in playoff pools.
