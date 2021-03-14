Domi emerged with a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
It was Deja Vu for Domi, as this was the second consecutive game in which he posted a goal, an assist, and a plus-1 rating. The veteran is currently skating on the fourth line, albeit with 14:58 of ice time amid the hot streak.
