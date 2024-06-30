Domi signed a four-year, $15 million contract with Toronto on Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Domi compiled nine goals, 47 points, 137 shots on net, 118 PIM and 53 hits in 80 regular-season contests with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. He also collected one goal and three helpers in seven playoff outings. Domi got a fantasy boost from playing alongside Auston Matthews late in the year. He could occupy a spot on Toronto's top line and see power-play time on the second unit going into the 2024-25 campaign.
